Single Vehicle Accident In Williams County Seriously Injures Pioneer Woman

Madison Township – On October 22, 2023, at approximately 1:44 A.M., troopers with the Defiance Post were dispatched to a serious injury crash on State Route 15 south of US 20 in Madison Township, Williams County.

Starr Kroetz, age 26, of Pioneer, Ohio was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on State Route 15 south of US 20 in Williams County. Kroetz exited the left side of the roadway and struck a pole.

Kroetz was transported to Parkview Montpelier Hospital in Montpelier, Ohio with serious injuries.

She was later taken by Mercy Life Flight to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Kroetz was not wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Williams County Emergency Medical Services, Madison Township Fire Department, John’s Towing and Pioneer Power.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never drive impaired or distracted and to always wear their safety belts.

The crash remains under investigation.