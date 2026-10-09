Six Playhouses Rise At Fulton County Fairgrounds Spooktacular

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO — Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County will bring its popular Playhouse Project to the Fulton County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 17, 2026, as part of the Fulton County Fair Auxiliary’s Spooktacular celebration.

Six colorful playhouses will be constructed by volunteer teams representing four generous business sponsors: North Star BlueScope Steel, Nature Fresh Farms, Woodforest Bank, and WesBanco Bank. North Star BlueScope Steel will sponsor three playhouses, with each of the remaining sponsors building one.

Construction will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m., with special playhouse reveals for the recipient children and their families scheduled for approximately 3:00 p.m.

Through Habitat’s Playhouse Project, local businesses and organizations sponsor and build customized playhouses that are presented at no cost to selected children and families. The program creates memorable experiences for children while raising funds to support Habitat’s affordable housing mission in Fulton County.

Visitors to Spooktacular will have the opportunity to watch the volunteer teams in action, see the creativity behind each playhouse, and visit participating sponsor tables for information and giveaways.

The event will take place at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, with playhouse construction in the Cattle Building near Spangler Arena.

Spooktacular also features family-friendly Halloween activities, including trick-or-treating, a Halloween maze, pumpkin painting, a craft show, and food vendors.

Spooktacular event admission is $5 per carload. Visitors should enter through Gate A.

Event at a Glance

What: Habitat for Humanity Playhouse Project at Spooktacular

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Playhouse Construction: Approximately 9:00 a.m.

Family Reveals: Approximately 3:00 p.m.

Where: Fulton County Fairgrounds, Cattle Building near Spangler Arena

Spooktacular Event Admission: $5 per carload

Sponsors: North Star BlueScope Steel, Nature Fresh Farms, Woodforest Bank, and WesBanco Bank

For additional Spooktacular event information, visit the Fulton County Fair Auxiliary’s Spooktacular Facebook event page.

About Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Through affordable homeownership, accessibility initiatives, and community partnerships, Habitat works to help local families achieve greater stability and independence.

— Press Release

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