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Volley For The Cure Marks 20th Year For Hilltop, North Central

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Hilltop and North Central volleyball players, coaches and two children in pink and black shirts in the Hilltop gymPHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Hilltop and North Central marked the 20th year of the annual Volley for the Cure fundraiser Oct. 8, according to Cristin Hagans, a Hilltop varsity assistant volleyball coach.

The fundraiser is hosted by Hilltop and North Central in alternating years. More than $50,000 has been donated through the event to Susan G. Komen, to specific families within the two districts who have been affected by cancer, and to Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

 

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