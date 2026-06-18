Six Williams County Students Represent Area At 80th Buckeye Girls State

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
BUCKEYE GIRLS STATE DELEGATES … The 80th annual Buckeye Girls State was held from June 6-13 at Bowling Green State University. The program is designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship by teaching them about city, county, and state governments. Representing Williams County at Buckeye Girls State were from left Irelyn Fryman (Bryan High School), Rylee Randall (Edon High School), Kaylee Mills (North Central High School), Gracie Zuver (North Central High School), Olivia Kannel (Montpelier High School) and Piper JoHantgen (Montpelier High School).