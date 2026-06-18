SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Township Sells 1966, 1975 Fire Trucks, Discuss Road Safety Signs

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

Springfield Township Trustees met in regular session on Wednesday, June 17 at the township office.

Trustees in attendance were Steve Planson, Eric Creighton, and Ed Ruffer. Also, Fiscal Officer Patti Rosebrock, Road Supervisor Mike Short and Zoning Inspector Todd Burkholder were present.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said followed by the approval of the June 3 meeting minutes and the bills as presented.

Creighton reported that two old fire trucks have already been sold for scrap. He said the fire trucks, a 1966 Hahn model and a 1975 Mack model were sold to Gary Bauerschmidt of Perrysburg for $200 per ton. Bauerschmidt is expected to pick up the trucks in Stryker.

Short updated the trustees on children’s safety road signs that were requested earlier by a township resident who resides in the Riggs addition.

He suggested installing two signs at each entrance of the Riggs addition and recommended it could be the same signs currently displayed in Stryker.

Short discussed shaping the ditches in the Hickory Hills subdivision. He is looking to obtain price quotes for the work.

He also reported there is a pothole that needs to be filled at the corner of County Road B-50 and County Road 23.

With his pending retirement at the end of 2027, Short urged the Trustees to get started on a job description in order to get somebody hired before next year to work with him.

Rosebrock noted that the timing is an important consideration for the township due to the budgeting impact, particularly regarding the cost of providing insurance for an additional employee.

Next meeting will be on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.