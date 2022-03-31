Sixth District Court Of Appeals To Hear Arguments In Fulton County

Facebook

On April 27, 2022, the Sixth District Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in Fulton county for the first time since 2013.

The Ohio courts of appeals are established in the Ohio constitution and their primary function is to decide appeals from the common pleas, municipal, and county courts. The state is divided into twelve appellate districts.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals has its courthouse in Toledo and decides appeals from all trial courts across Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood counties.

All cases are heard and decided by a three-judge panel, comprised of judges who are elected to their position by voters within this same region.

There are five elected judges on the Sixth District Court of Appeals: Presiding Judge Myron Duhart and Judges Mark Pietrykowski, Thomas Osowik, Christine Mayle and Gene Zmuda.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals functions much like the Ohio or United States Supreme Court in that it determines whether the decision of the lower court should be affirmed or reversed, and its decisions become binding law, or precedent, for future cases within its eight-county territory.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals normally hears oral arguments at its courthouse in Toledo. On April 27, 2022, the court will hold a special session of oral arguments in the renovated Fulton county courthouse. The following cases will be heard, beginning promptly at 10:00 a.m.:

Row v. Row

Case No. L-21-1231

State of Ohio v. Rafael Sepeda

Case No. L-21-1123

Henry County Bank v. Dudley

Case Nos. L-21-1192 & 1254

The three-judge panel for these cases will consist of Presiding Judge Myron Duhart and Judges Christine Mayle and Gene Zmuda.

These arguments are open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at the courthouse twenty minutes ahead of time.

Questions regarding the April 27th session may be directed to Sixth District Court of Appeals Court Administrator Jason A. Hill. Mr. Hill may be reached at (419) 213-4577.