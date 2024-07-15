Skylar Smith (2015 – 2024)

(Student At Patrick Henry Schools)

Skylar Ann Marie Smith, forever 9 years old, the first-born child of Gregory and Tricia (Baker) Smith, passed away on Saturday night, July 13, 2024 in her home with her parents by her side.

This strong, brave, warrior inspired individuals and taught an entire community how to face adversity. She leaves a legacy never to be forgotten and a mantra to live “Skylar Strong”.

She was born on May 4, 2015 at the Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, Ohio and baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon.

Sky recently completed the 3rd grade (Mrs. Bailey’s Class) at Patrick Henry Elementary School. At Patrick Henry she enjoyed volleyball, softball and gaining all the smiles and laughs she could get.

While in school, she may have been a bit of a class clown, but her silliness and laughter brought joy to the classroom. Her favorite thing at Patrick Henry was the Boys High School Basketball Team.

She considered every member of this team her brother and Coach Hieber and the Patriots returned that love to Skylar by considering her part of the team. She was an invaluable inspiration to their 2023 Regional Championship and their biggest fan. Her favorite color was always Patrick Henry Blue.

Outside of school, Sky loved to go camping at Huggy Bear Campground, Van Wert, Ohio and golf cart rides. She would give a hug to almost anyone, but playfully avoid her family members.

She enjoyed Mountain Dew, never passed on a Krispy Kreme Donut and dancing to country music and her favorite artists, Luke Combs and Hardy. She liked dolphins, but no animal was more beautiful to her than a giraffe; and she had a collection to prove it.

Firefighters and fire departments were important to Skylar. Skylar was always excited for fire truck rides and was recently named an Honorary Firefighter for Liberty Center Fire Department.

Her legacy will be carried on by her parents, Greg and Tricia Smith; her younger brothers, Kenneth “Kenny” and Dutton Smith; maternal grandparents, Brian and Brenda Baker; paternal grandmother, Sharon Smith and maternal great grandfather, Larry Weirich. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will never forget her and how she touched their lives.

She is in heaven by her paternal grandfather, Scott Smith; maternal great grandparents, Henry & Elaine Baker; Janet Weirich; paternal great grandparents, Thomas and Sharon Smith; Kenneth & Joann Kitchen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the Patrick Henry High School Gymnasium, 6900 State Route 18, Hamler, Ohio. Rev. Christopher Walter will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024 in the gymnasium.

Skylar’s family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, support and outpouring acts of love and kindness towards their beloved Skylar during her 18 month battle with brain cancer.

Particular thanks go to Coach Bryan Hieber and the Patrick Henry Boys Basketball Program and the dedicated nurses of the Hickman Cancer Center at Flower Hospital.

In lieu of flowers and keepsakes, the family suggests memorials continue to be directed to the Skylar Smith Benefit Account in care of the Corn City State Bank, Deshler. Her family plans to continue to honor her memory with potential scholarships and donations to those who had a direct impact on Skylar.

Messages and memories can be left for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com