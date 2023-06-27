Tommy Bridges, Sr. (1938 – 2023)

(Resident Of Swanton)

Tommy Bridges, Sr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. passed away unexpectedly in his Swanton home Friday morning at the age of 84.

Tom was born August 30, 1938, in LaFolette, Tennessee. Tom grew up in Toledo and graduated from Macomber High School in 1956 before beginning a lifelong career as a foreman for Surface Combustion.

Tom was known for being a good storyteller and got a kick out of telling corny jokes that brought laughter to all who heard them.

He is remembered fondly for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed growing the best tomatoes, watching the birds/nature, and taking care of his yard.

Tom was a huge OSU football and Duke basketball fan. He spent many hours watching games and rooting for his teams.

Playing cards with friends and family were also some of Tom’s favorite pastimes. Family meant everything to Tom; he cherished the time he spent with his loved ones.

Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna; son, Tom (Rita) Bridges; daughters, Vickie and Peggy Annesser; grandchildren, Zachary Bailey, TJ, Mike, Alex, Josh, Brandon, Bailey , and Brayden Bridges; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Vivian Bridges; sister, Elizabeth (John) Michalak; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Kenn, David and William Bridges; grandson, Tyler Bridges; infant sister, Della, and half-sister, Vivian Malloy.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 30th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm (Noon) at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. A funeral procession will commence from the Funeral Home to Whitehouse Cemetery, where graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Maryann Reimund.