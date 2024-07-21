Spangler’s Dum-Dums Celebrate 100 Years

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Spangler Candy Company was established in 1906. However, it was in 1953 when Spangler bought Akron Candy Company which originally created the Dum-Dum sucker in 1924.

While Spangler Candy Company has six brands under their belt including Bit-O Honey, Circus Peanuts, Sweethearts, Necco, Spangler Candy Canes, and Dum-Dum Suckers; it’s the Dum-Dum’s that have been their staple since they took ownership of the sucker in 1924.

When they first bought the Dum-Dum sucker, it only featured seven flavors, now 71 years later...