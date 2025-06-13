Splash Of Generosity: Donations Make Montpelier Summer Pool Admissions Free

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Thanks to the remarkable generosity of two long-standing community organizations, residents and visitors of Montpelier can enjoy free daily admission to the town pool all summer long.

The Montpelier Moose Lodge and Montpelier Eagles have each donated $3,500, for a total of $7,000, to eliminate admission fees for the 2025 summer pool season.

This donation, coordinated through the Montpelier Parks & Recreation Department, is based on the average pool attendance revenue from the past several years, which hovers around $6,800 annually.

By splitting the cost evenly, both the Moose and Eagles have ensured that the pool remains accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances.

While this initiative covers only daily admission, it’s important to note that regular safety rules remain in place. All guests must still sign in upon entry. Additionally, this donation does not apply to swim lessons, aerobics classes, or private pool party rentals.

The available hours are as follows: General Swim Hours – Monday through Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.; Family Swim Hours – Monday through Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Weekend Hours – Saturday through Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Montpelier Parks & Recreation Department thanks the Moose and Eagles for their generous donations to the community.

They encourage the locals to extend their gratitude to both organizations for making this summer’s swim season a little brighter – and a lot more affordable.