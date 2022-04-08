Sports Schedule For Friday, April 8th, 2022

SOFTBALL
Eastside (IN) @ Edon 5pm (CANCELED)
Swanton @ Pettisville 5pm (PPD)
Sylvania Northview @ Archbold 5pm
Springfield @ Evergreen 5pm
Rossford @ Wauseon 5pm
Ayersville @ Hilltop 5pm
Montpelier @ Paulding 5pm
North Central @ Fairview 5pm
BASEBALL
McBain @ North Central 4pm (DH)
Archbold @ Ayersville 5pm
Montpelier @ Bryan 5pm
Otsego @ Wauseon 5pm
Pettisville @ MVCD 5pm (PPD)
BOYS TENNIS
Springfield @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Bowling Green @ Bryan 5pm
VARSITY TRACK & FIELD
Bryan @ Lima Bath Invitational 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Bobcat Invitational 4:30pm (@ Bowling Green)
