Sports Schedule For Friday, April 8th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 8, 2022

SOFTBALL

Eastside (IN) @ Edon 5pm (CANCELED)

Swanton @ Pettisville 5pm (PPD)

Sylvania Northview @ Archbold 5pm

Springfield @ Evergreen 5pm

Rossford @ Wauseon 5pm

Ayersville @ Hilltop 5pm

Montpelier @ Paulding 5pm

North Central @ Fairview 5pm

BASEBALL

McBain @ North Central 4pm (DH)

Archbold @ Ayersville 5pm

Montpelier @ Bryan 5pm

Otsego @ Wauseon 5pm

Pettisville @ MVCD 5pm (PPD)

BOYS TENNIS

Springfield @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Bowling Green @ Bryan 5pm

VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

Bryan @ Lima Bath Invitational 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Bobcat Invitational 4:30pm (@ Bowling Green)

 

