High School Sports Scoreboard For April 7th, 2022

SOFTBALL
Swanton 12 Delta 2 (6 innings)
Hilltop 19 Edon 0 (5 innings)
North Central 9 Pettisville 7
Eastwood 13 Evergreen 6
Wauseon 16 Defiance 4 (6 innings)
Anthony Wayne 15 Archbold 0 (5 innings)
BASEBALL
North Central 15 Pettisville 0 (5 innings)
Sylvania Northview 4 Evergreen 3
Holgate 10 Fayette 1
Edon 15 Hilltop 1 (5 innings)
Bowling Green 13 Bryan 8 (8 innings)
Swanton 11 Delta 6
Ayersville 8 Edgerton 7
Defiance 13 Wauseon 3 (5 innings)
BOYS TENNIS
Archbold 5 Ayersville 0
Bryan 5 Shelby 0 (OTCA Team Tournament)
Bryan 4 Wauseon 1
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Montpelier 92 Edgerton 56 Stryker 16
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Montpelier 87 Edgerton 65 Stryker 13
