High School Sports Scoreboard For April 7th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 7, 2022

SOFTBALL

Swanton 12 Delta 2 (6 innings)

Hilltop 19 Edon 0 (5 innings)

North Central 9 Pettisville 7

Eastwood 13 Evergreen 6

Wauseon 16 Defiance 4 (6 innings)

Anthony Wayne 15 Archbold 0 (5 innings)

BASEBALL

North Central 15 Pettisville 0 (5 innings)

Sylvania Northview 4 Evergreen 3

Holgate 10 Fayette 1

Edon 15 Hilltop 1 (5 innings)

Bowling Green 13 Bryan 8 (8 innings)

Swanton 11 Delta 6

Ayersville 8 Edgerton 7

Defiance 13 Wauseon 3 (5 innings)

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold 5 Ayersville 0

Bryan 5 Shelby 0 (OTCA Team Tournament)

Bryan 4 Wauseon 1

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Montpelier 92 Edgerton 56 Stryker 16

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Montpelier 87 Edgerton 65 Stryker 13

 

