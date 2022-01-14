Sports Schedule For Friday, January 14th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 14, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

Montpelier @ Holgate 4:30pm

Bryan @ Archbold 4:45pm

Liberty Center @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Patrick Henry @ Swanton 4:45pm

Fairview @ Edgerton 6pm

Delta @ Evergreen 6pm

Edon @ Stryker 6pm

Fayette @ Hilltop 6pm

North Central @ Pettisville 6pm

BOWLING

Evergreen @ Bryan 4pm

Swanton @ Wauseon 4pm (Boys)

Liberty Center @ Delta 4pm

Anthony Wayne @ Wauseon 4pm (Girls)

WRESTLING

Archbold/Delta/Wauseon @ Maumee Bay Classic (Clay HS) 10am

 

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Friday, January 14th, 2022"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*