Sports Schedule For Friday, January 17th, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 16, 2020

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fayette @ Edon 6pm

North Central @ Montpelier 6pm

Pettisville @ Stryker 6pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 6pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Archbold @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm

Swanton @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Wauseon @ Bryan 4:45pm

Liberty Center @ Delta 6pm

VARSITY BOWLING

Bryan @ Patrick Henry 4pm

Delta @ Tinora 4pm

Liberty Center @ Wauseon 4pm

Swanton @ Evergreen 4pm

VARSITY WRESTLING

Delta/Wauseon @ Maumee Bay Classic 11am

Swanton @ Tinora 6pm

 

