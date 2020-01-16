Brenda Isaac (1939-2020)

It is with great sadness that the Charles “Butch” Isaac Family shares the passing of Brenda Ann Isaac. Brenda was the loving wife, of Charles Arthur Isaac and the loving mother of Deborah Ann Isaac and Kimberly Isaac Wright.

Brenda A. Isaac passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Brenda was born August 10, 1939 in Sydney, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Brent A. and Edna (Regula) Welch.

Brenda attended Kingswood College Prep School located in Bloomfield, Michigan. Throughout her school career, Brenda was very active and participated in various theater productions and sporting activities including fencing, hockey and basketball.

Brenda was a member of the All Detroit Lacrosse Team. However, Brenda would say her best times were spent at Fort Scott Camp for Boys and Girls. Initially, Brenda started there as a camper and then soon became a counselor. In doing so, she developed some of her dearest life-long friendships.

While attending Miami University, Brenda was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and the Com-Bus Honors Business Association. She graduated in the top 10% of her class in Business School for both men and women with a Bachelor’s of Business in Marketing. This is where she met Charles “Butch”.

On January 26, 1963, Charles and Brenda were married in Sydney, Ohio becoming “Miami Mergers”. Shortly after, Brenda moved to Bryan to support Butch’s goal of joining the Isaac family business; and raise their children.

Brenda was very active in the community including: the Bryan Civic League, Bridge Club, PTA member, Bryan Swim Team, and was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for 50 years.

She also worked for the Law Offices of Gretick, Bish, Lowe and Roth, as well. She participated in the Tony Gretick Political Campaigns. More recently, Brenda enjoyed snow skiing and found great joy in her lake life at Clear Lake, Indiana where she devoted her time and energy to her children, grandchildren and husband.

Brenda is survived by her husband Charles “Butch” Isaac and her daughters, Deborah Isaac and Kimberly Wright as well as her four grandchildren, Noah Isaac, Charlie Wright, Nina Lucchesi and Braeden Wright, all of Angola, Indiana. Brenda was preceded in death by her brother, Brent Alphonzo Welch II.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, with Pastor Dwight Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Brenda’s name may be made to the Bryan Area Foundation- Charles and Ruth Isaac Memorial Fund, which benefits the United Way.

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.