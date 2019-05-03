VARSITY SOFTBALL
Liberty Center @ Archbold 5pm
Bryan @ Evergreen 5pm
Edon @ Hicksville 5pm
North Central @ Antwerp 5pm
Swanton @ Tinora 5pm
Toledo Christian @ Fayette 5pm
Wauseon @ Montpelier 5pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
Liberty Center @ Archbold 5pm
Montpelier @ Archbold 7pm
Wauseon @ Edon 5pm
Bryan @ Evergreen 5pm
Edgerton @ Fremont (IN) 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Swanton 4:30pm (Completion of suspended game)
VARSITY TRACK
Edon @ Antwerp Invite 4:30pm
Evergreen/Pettisville @ Ottawa Hills Relays 4:15pm
Swanton @ Findlay Cooper Tire Invite
Wauseon @ Royal Invitational 4pm (Elmwood)
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Friday, May 3rd, 2019 (Weather Permitting)"