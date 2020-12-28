Sports Schedule For Monday, December 28th, 2020

Posted By: Newspaper Staff December 28, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

Montpelier @ Hilltop 6pm

Bob Fisher Holiday Classic (Swanton)

Delta vs. Fairview 3:30pm (HS Gym)

Swanton vs. Miller City 7:30pm (HS Gym)

Grube Family Holiday Tournament (@ Defiance HS)

Bryan vs. Paulding 6pm

Wauseon vs. Tinora 7:30pm

Northwest Ohio Holiday Tournament (Northwood)

Evergreen vs. Fostoria 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hilltop @ Montpelier 6pm

Image Pro Holiday Classic (Bryan)

Stryker vs. Paulding 5:00pm

Fairview vs. Bryan 6:30pm

Bob Fisher Holiday Classic (Swanton)

Swanton vs. Northwood 3:30pm (Fisher Gym)

Leipsic vs. Liberty Center 7:30pm (Fisher Gym)

Wayne Roller Holiday Classic (Mansfield)

Evergreen vs. Ontario 3pm

VARSITY BOWLING

Wauseon @ Tinora 4pm

 

 

 

 

 

