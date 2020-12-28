Sports Schedule For Monday, December 28th, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier @ Hilltop 6pm
Bob Fisher Holiday Classic (Swanton)
Delta vs. Fairview 3:30pm (HS Gym)
Swanton vs. Miller City 7:30pm (HS Gym)
Grube Family Holiday Tournament (@ Defiance HS)
Bryan vs. Paulding 6pm
Wauseon vs. Tinora 7:30pm
Northwest Ohio Holiday Tournament (Northwood)
Evergreen vs. Fostoria 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hilltop @ Montpelier 6pm
Image Pro Holiday Classic (Bryan)
Stryker vs. Paulding 5:00pm
Fairview vs. Bryan 6:30pm
Bob Fisher Holiday Classic (Swanton)
Swanton vs. Northwood 3:30pm (Fisher Gym)
Leipsic vs. Liberty Center 7:30pm (Fisher Gym)
Wayne Roller Holiday Classic (Mansfield)
Evergreen vs. Ontario 3pm
VARSITY BOWLING
Wauseon @ Tinora 4pm
