A. Marvin Fish (1934-2020)

A. Marvin Fish, age 86, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away December 24, 2020 at CHWC Bryan Hospital, Bryan, Ohio.

Marvin was born April 19, 1934 to Arthur and Ruby (Fouty) Fish in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Stryker High School in 1952. He worked at Bill-Jax, Inc., as the office manager for 44 years. After retirement, he worked for Granite Industries as a consultant in the scaffolding business.

On May 2, 1954 Marvin married his high school sweetheart Norma (Stuckey) Fish. He was an active member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold where he served as a consistory member for several terms. He was a Springfield Township Park Trustee and an active member of the William County Gideons. He also enjoyed farming on the side.

Surviving is his wife, Norma; daughters, Jan (Dan) Martinez of Stryker, Ohio; and Marjean (Dale) Mottashed of Ayersville, Ohio. Also surviving are his four grandchildren; Bryson (Caitie) Martinez; Braden (Brittany) Martinez; Brianna (John) Hagen; Chelsea (Adam) Wachtman; seven great-grandchildren; Alexa, Madison, Claire, Dawsyn, Ezekiel, Annabelle, and Ella; one brother, Jon (Donna) Fish of Monclova, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Larry (Shirley) Stuckey of Archbold, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry (Beth) Fish.

On January 9, 2021, there will be an opportunity to meet with the family from 9:00 to 10:30 at St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold, Ohio. There will be a memorial service for family and close friends at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private at Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. John’s Christian Church or the Williams County Gideons.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Arrangements are under the care of Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker, Ohio.

