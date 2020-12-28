John Green (1944-2020)

John Ernest Green, age 76, of Delta, Ohio, formerly of Whitehouse, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born on January 24, 1944 in Gulfport, Mississippi to John Edward and Joyce Elaine (Burbridge) Green.

John graduated from Anthony Wayne High School. After high school, John joined the United States Air force stationed in Germany, and was an airplane mechanic.

John was as a truck driver for John Rudes Transport in Des Moines, Iowa. John was an Amateur Radio Operator known as “Blue Sky” (KD5GUU). He loved good food and was a member of Swanton American Legion Post #479.

John is survived by his daughters, Mary Green of Delta, OH, Rebecca (Robert) Jones of Delta, OH; son, John Phillip (Donna) Green of Texas; grandchildren, Thomas, Sandra, Abagail, Joshua, Melissa and Trevor; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Elaine, Aurora, Darla and Jonathon; sister, Jill (Beau) Colson; brothers, Charles (Danette) Green, Jerry (Nora) Green and Jimmy (Connie) Green; his uncle Ralph (Anne) Burbridge; mother of his children, Carol; as well as several nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judy.

Graveside services, with Military Honors, at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, will take place at a later date.

