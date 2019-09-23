Sports Schedule For Monday, September 23rd, 2019

VOLLEYBALL
Defiance @ Bryan 4:30pm
Delta @ Paulding 4:30pm
Ayersville @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Antwerp 5:30pm
Liberty Center @ Fayette 5:30pm
Wauseon @ Stryker 5:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Pettisville/Hicksville/Fairview @ Tinora 4pm
Edon @ Hilltop 4pm
North Central @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Bryan @ Stryker 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan @ Ottawa-Glandorf 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield @ Swanton 5pm
Van Buren @ Wauseon 5pm
Toledo Waite @ Evergreen 5pm
Bryan @ Napoleon 7pm
