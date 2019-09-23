Sports Schedule For Monday, September 23rd, 2019

VOLLEYBALL

Defiance @ Bryan 4:30pm

Delta @ Paulding 4:30pm

Ayersville @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Hilltop @ Antwerp 5:30pm

Liberty Center @ Fayette 5:30pm

Wauseon @ Stryker 5:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville/Hicksville/Fairview @ Tinora 4pm

Edon @ Hilltop 4pm

North Central @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Bryan @ Stryker 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ Ottawa-Glandorf 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Springfield @ Swanton 5pm

Van Buren @ Wauseon 5pm

Toledo Waite @ Evergreen 5pm

Bryan @ Napoleon 7pm

 

 

