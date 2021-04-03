Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 3rd, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL
North Central @ Evergreen 10am (DH)
Stryker @ Continental 11am (DH)
Van Wert @ Bryan 11am (DH)
Otsego @ Delta 11am (DH)
Liberty Center @ Edgerton 11am
Hilltop @ Fremont (IN) 11am (DH)
Napoleon @ Archbold 12pm (DH) (Postponed; Makeup TBA)
Wauseon @ Sylvania Southview 12pm (DH)
VARSITY BASEBALL
Swanton @ Northwood 11am
Tinora @ Hilltop 11am
Pettisville @ Continental 11am
Bryan @ Van Wert 11am (DH)
Edgerton @ Montpelier 11am (DH)
Edon @ Wayne Trace 11am (DH)
North Central @ Hicksville 11am
Archbold @ Fairview 11am (DH)
Otsego @ Delta 11am (DH)
Wauseon @ Ottawa Hills 11am
VARSITY TRACK
Bryan @ Liberty-Benton Invitational 10am
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan @ Van Wert 11am
Wauseon @ Port Clinton 10am (OTCA Team Tournament)
