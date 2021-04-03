Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 3rd, 2021

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 3, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

North Central @ Evergreen 10am (DH)

Stryker @ Continental 11am (DH)

Van Wert @ Bryan 11am (DH)

Otsego @ Delta 11am (DH)

Liberty Center @ Edgerton 11am

Hilltop @ Fremont (IN) 11am (DH)

Napoleon @ Archbold 12pm (DH)  (Postponed; Makeup TBA)

Wauseon @ Sylvania Southview 12pm (DH)

VARSITY BASEBALL

Swanton @ Northwood 11am

Tinora @ Hilltop 11am

Pettisville @ Continental 11am

Bryan @ Van Wert 11am (DH)

Edgerton @ Montpelier 11am (DH)

Edon @ Wayne Trace 11am (DH)

North Central @ Hicksville 11am

Archbold @ Fairview 11am (DH)

Otsego @ Delta 11am (DH)

Wauseon @ Ottawa Hills 11am

VARSITY TRACK

Bryan @ Liberty-Benton Invitational 10am

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan @ Van Wert 11am

Wauseon @ Port Clinton 10am (OTCA Team Tournament)

 

newspaper-banner-ad-1.jpg

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 3rd, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*