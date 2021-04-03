Terry Rebeck, Sr. (1957-2021)

Terry Lee Rebeck Sr., 63 years, of Defiance, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio. Terry was born September 3, 1957, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of the late Harry and Anna (Daniels) Rebeck.

He married Betty Jane Proctor on April 24, 1976, in Osseo, Michigan, and she survives. Terry was an outdoor salesman for McNaughton-McKay Electric in Defiance for the past 22 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping and traveling. He loved to follow his grandchildren and their academic and athletic events.

Surviving is his wife, Betty of Defiance; two children, Rebecca Lynn Rebeck of Bryan and Terry Lee (Alisha Rau) Rebeck, Jr. of West Unity; two grandchildren, Aleena Rau of West Unity and Terry Lee Rebeck, III of West Unity; one brother, David Rebeck of Muskegon, Michigan; one sister, Sherry Rebeck of Osseo, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry Rebeck.

Visitation for Terry Rebeck, Sr., will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Private funeral services for Terry will held in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Graveside Committal services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 195 Island Park Avenue, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com