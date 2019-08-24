Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 24th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin August 23, 2019

CROSS COUNTY

Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance Early Bird Invitational 9am

Swanton @ Delphos St. John’s Invitational 9am

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Van Wert Cougar Classic 9:30am

BOYS SOCCER

Lake @ Wauseon 11am

Evergreen @ Elida Classic 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon @ Defiance 2pm

Delta @ Cardinal Stritch 4pm

VOLLEYBALL

Archbold/Crestview @ Stryker 10am

Edon @ Fairview 10am

Napoleon @ Bryan 10am

Lake @ Wauseon 11am

