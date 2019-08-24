CROSS COUNTY
Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance Early Bird Invitational 9am
Swanton @ Delphos St. John’s Invitational 9am
GIRLS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Van Wert Cougar Classic 9:30am
BOYS SOCCER
Lake @ Wauseon 11am
Evergreen @ Elida Classic 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Wauseon @ Defiance 2pm
Delta @ Cardinal Stritch 4pm
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold/Crestview @ Stryker 10am
Edon @ Fairview 10am
Napoleon @ Bryan 10am
Lake @ Wauseon 11am
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 24th, 2019"