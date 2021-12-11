Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 11th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff December 11, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hicksville @ Pettisville 4:30pm

Fayette @ Fairview 4:30pm

Bryan @ Defiance 4:30pm

Eastwood @ Archbold 4:30pm

Evergreen @ Edgerton 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:30pm

Edon @ Lakewood Park Christian 6pm

North Central @ Swanton 6pm

Toledo Rogers @ Delta 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stryker @ Swanton 1pm

WRESTLING

Delta @ Bill Urban Invitational 9am (Toledo St. John’s)

SWIM & DIVE

Bryan/Wauseon @ Napoleon Invitational 9am

 

