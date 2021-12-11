BOYS BASKETBALL
Hicksville @ Pettisville 4:30pm
Fayette @ Fairview 4:30pm
Bryan @ Defiance 4:30pm
Eastwood @ Archbold 4:30pm
Evergreen @ Edgerton 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:30pm
Edon @ Lakewood Park Christian 6pm
North Central @ Swanton 6pm
Toledo Rogers @ Delta 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stryker @ Swanton 1pm
WRESTLING
Delta @ Bill Urban Invitational 9am (Toledo St. John’s)
SWIM & DIVE
Bryan/Wauseon @ Napoleon Invitational 9am
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 11th, 2021"