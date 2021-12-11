Scott Burkholder (1956-2021)

Scott E. Burkholder, age 65 years, of Archbold, passed away, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan.

He was born August 12, 1956, to Kenneth and Vivian (Jermeay) Burkholder. He married Audrey Thomas on November 21, 1981.

He graduated from Archbold High School in 1974, and earned his State Farmer Degree.

A lifelong resident of the Archbold area Scott owned and operated Burkholder Drywall for 36 years. He along with Audrey were 4-H advisors for 22 years with the Countryside Clovers.

He was a member of the Archbold Lion’s Club where he previously served as President and Archbold United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Audrey; two children, Eddie (Rachelle) Burkholder of Archbold, and Katy Burkholder of Nashville TN; two grandchildren, Keaton and MaKenna; two sisters, Charmaine (Doug) Carlin of Stryker, Patricia (Gordon) Short of Goshen, IN; and a brother, Jeff (Mary) Burkholder of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 AM at Archbold United Methodist Church. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 3-8 PM on Wednesday.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Fulton County Special Olympics or Archbold Lion's Club.