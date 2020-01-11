Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 11th, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 10, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sylvania Northview @ Bryan 4pm

Stryker @ Delta 4pm

Defiance @ Wauseon 6pm

Swanton @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm

Hicksville @ Hilltop 6pm

North Central @ Antwerp 6pm

Pettisville @ Edgerton 6pm

Delaware Hayes @ Archbold 6:30pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fayette @ Swanton 1pm

Stryker @ Delta 1:30pm

North Central @ Antwerp 3pm

VARSITY WRESTLING

Bryan/Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Perrysburg Invitational Tournament 9:30am

SWIM & DIVE 

Bryan/Van Wert @ Lima Bath 1:30pm

VARSITY BOWLING

Wauseon @ Glass City Tournament 8:30am

 

