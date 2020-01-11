Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 11th, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL
Sylvania Northview @ Bryan 4pm
Stryker @ Delta 4pm
Defiance @ Wauseon 6pm
Swanton @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm
Hicksville @ Hilltop 6pm
North Central @ Antwerp 6pm
Pettisville @ Edgerton 6pm
Delaware Hayes @ Archbold 6:30pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fayette @ Swanton 1pm
Stryker @ Delta 1:30pm
North Central @ Antwerp 3pm
VARSITY WRESTLING
Bryan/Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Perrysburg Invitational Tournament 9:30am
SWIM & DIVE
Bryan/Van Wert @ Lima Bath 1:30pm
VARSITY BOWLING
Wauseon @ Glass City Tournament 8:30am
