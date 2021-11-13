Sports Schedule For Saturday, November 13th, 2021

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
DIVISION VI REGION 22 SEMIFINAL (@Defiance HS)
No. 1 Archbold (12-0) vs. No. 5 Liberty Center (10-2) 7pm
DIVISION VII REGION 26 SEMIFINAL (@ Findlay Donnell Stadium)
No. 2 Edon (11-1) vs. No. 3 Lima Central Catholic (10-2) 7pm
