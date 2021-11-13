Michael Wright (1961-2021)

Michael S. Wright, age 60, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 9:08 P.M. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan after a brief illness.

Mr. Wright was employed as a forklift operator at Plas-Tec in Edon, Ohio, for eleven years. He was an avid woodworker and was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton. He enjoyed his time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.

Michael S. Wright was born on May 18, 1961, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Charles and Lois Ann (Malone) Wright. He married Rhonda K. Brenneman on November 20, 1993, in Montpelier and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Tyler (Nicki) Bernath, of Montpelier, and Anthony (Lynn) Wright, of Pioneer, Ohio; one daughter, Crystal (Paul Hawkins) Bernath, of Montpelier; four grandchildren; and three sisters, Bonnie (Norman) Coutz and Sarah (Frank) DeWitt, both of Montpelier, and Robin (Glen) Goulding, of Joplin, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Life Changing Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.