GIRLS SOCCER
Swanton @ Lake 11am
Wauseon @ Toledo Central Catholic 11am
Archbold @ Ottawa-Glandorf 12pm
Spencerville @ Evergreen 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Bryan @ Bowling Green 10am
Swanton @ Lake 10am
Delta @ Cardinal Stritch 12pm
Delta @ MVCD Tournament 4:30pm
Defiance @ Archbold 6pm
VOLLEYBALL
Continental @ Holgate 10am
Holgate @North Central 10am
Stryker @ Tinora 10am
Archbold @ Napoleon 10am
Swanton @ Lake 11am
Wauseon @ Defiance 1pm
BOYS GOLF
Wauseon @ Bryan Golden Bear Invitational 8:30am
Delta/Edgerton/Edon/Fairview/Fayette/Hicksville/Hilltop/Holgate/Montpelier/North Central/Stryker @ Pettisville Invitational 11am
CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold @ Genoa Invitational 9am
Bryan @ Celina Invitational 10am
Delta/Fayette/Wauseon @ Eastwood Mini-Invitational 1:15pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Bluffton 10am
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 19th, 2020"