Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 19th, 2020

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 18, 2020

GIRLS SOCCER

Swanton @ Lake 11am

Wauseon @ Toledo Central Catholic 11am

Archbold @ Ottawa-Glandorf 12pm

Spencerville @ Evergreen 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan @ Bowling Green 10am

Swanton @ Lake 10am

Delta @ Cardinal Stritch 12pm

Delta @ MVCD Tournament 4:30pm

Defiance @ Archbold 6pm

VOLLEYBALL

Continental @ Holgate 10am

Holgate @North Central 10am

Stryker @ Tinora 10am

Archbold @ Napoleon 10am

Swanton @ Lake 11am

Wauseon @ Defiance 1pm

BOYS GOLF

Wauseon @ Bryan Golden Bear Invitational 8:30am

Delta/Edgerton/Edon/Fairview/Fayette/Hicksville/Hilltop/Holgate/Montpelier/North Central/Stryker @ Pettisville Invitational 11am

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold @ Genoa Invitational 9am

Bryan @ Celina Invitational 10am

Delta/Fayette/Wauseon @ Eastwood Mini-Invitational 1:15pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Bluffton 10am

 

