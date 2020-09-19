STORY UPDATE: Victim Succumbs To Injuries Following Friday Morning House Fire In Fayette

The Gorham-Fayette Fire Department was dispatched at 10:29 a.m. to a possible structure fire. The initial report stated that there was a fire at 201 South Cherry Street in Fayette. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story residence with fire involvement and a possible occupant inside the structure.

The victim was removed and life-flighted to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Toledo, Ohio where they later died due to their injuries.

Fire departments from Morenci, Wauseon, Lyons, Archbold, and Alvordton assisted at the scene which was cleared at 3:05 pm. The fire remains under investigation.

The Gorham-Fayette Fire Department would like to thank the Fayette Village Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Archbold Fire Department, Wauseon Fire Department, Morenci Fire Department, Lyons-Royalton Fire Department, Alvordton Fire Department and the Village of Fayette for their dedication and help during this fire.

The family asks for prayers and privacy during these trying times. Any questions please contact Chief Anthony Bernal at 419-237-2716

–PRESS RELEASE