Sports Schedule For Thursday, April 8th, 2021 (Weather Permitting)

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Montpelier @ Edon 5pm
Fayette @ Hilltop 5pm
North Central @ Stryker 5pm (PPD)
Anthony Wayne @ Archbold 5pm
Swanton @ Delta 5pm
Evergreen @ Springfield (DH) 5pm
Lake @ Wauseon 5pm
Ayersville @ Edgerton 5pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
Montpelier @ Edon 5pm
Fayette @ Hilltop 5pm
North Central @ Stryker 5pm
Bryan @ Bowling Green 5pm
Swanton @ Delta 5pm
Wauseon @ Napoleon 5pm
Ayersville @ Edgerton 5pm
VARSITY TRACK
Edgerton/North Central @ Montpelier 4:30pm
BOYS TENNIS
Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm
