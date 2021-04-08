Sports Schedule For Thursday, April 8th, 2021 (Weather Permitting)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 8, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Montpelier @ Edon 5pm

Fayette @ Hilltop 5pm

North Central @ Stryker 5pm (PPD)

Anthony Wayne @ Archbold 5pm

Swanton @ Delta 5pm

Evergreen @ Springfield (DH) 5pm

Lake @ Wauseon 5pm

Ayersville @ Edgerton 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

Montpelier @ Edon 5pm

Fayette @ Hilltop 5pm

North Central @ Stryker 5pm

Bryan @ Bowling Green 5pm

Swanton @ Delta 5pm

Wauseon @ Napoleon 5pm

Ayersville @ Edgerton 5pm

VARSITY TRACK

Edgerton/North Central @ Montpelier 4:30pm

BOYS TENNIS

Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm

 

