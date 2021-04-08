John Lillard (1951-2021)

John E. Lillard, 69, of Pioneer passed away March 5, 2021 at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan. He was born on April 14, 1951 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Carl and Betty (Hemminger) Lillard. John graduated from El Dorado High School in Placentia, California in 1969.

He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Cal State University in Fullerton, California. He married his former wife, Pam Bashor and she lives in Hemet, California.

John taught High School Physical Education and coached baseball at several High Schools in Orange County, California. He was an avid L.A. Dodger’s fan, he loved to attend Dodgers games with his father through the years. At one time John played AAA baseball. He loved the game of baseball, and coached little league and high school teams.

John attended South Woodbridge Pentecostal Church in Camden, Michigan for many years.

He is survived by his children Matthew (Corinne) Lillard of Centralia, Washington and Chelsea (Walter) Velarde of Menifee, California; brothers Wade (Sandi) Lillard and Mike (Loni) Lillard of Pioneer.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, Ohio.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.