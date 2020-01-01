Sports Schedule For Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 1, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edgerton @ Holgate 4:30pm

Archbold @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Edon @ Hilltop 6pm

Montpelier @ Stryker 6pm

Ottawa Hills @ Pettisville 6pm

SWIM & DIVE

Bryan @ Ottawa Glandorf 7pm

 

