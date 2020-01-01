Sports Schedule For Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL
Edgerton @ Holgate 4:30pm
Archbold @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Edon @ Hilltop 6pm
Montpelier @ Stryker 6pm
Ottawa Hills @ Pettisville 6pm
SWIM & DIVE
Bryan @ Ottawa Glandorf 7pm
