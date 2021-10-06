Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 7th, 2021

BOYS GOLF
Archbold/Montpelier @ Division III Districts 9am (Stone Ridge GC-BG)
Bryan/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Districts 10am (Catawba Island Club-Port Clinton)
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals 9am (Ottawa Hills)
VOLLEYBALL
Edon @ Pettisville 4:30pm
Fayette @ North Central 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Stryker @ Holgate 5:30pm
Fairview @ Archbold 5:30pm
Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills 5:30pm
Swanton @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Wauseon @ Tinora 5:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Swanton @ Ottawa Hills 5pm
Miller City @ Delta 5pm
Bryan @ Maumee 7pm
BOYS SOCCER
Toledo St. John’s @ Pettisville 5pm
Delta @ Wauseon 5pm
Swanton @ Bryan 7pm
Archbold @ Evergreen 7:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edon/North Central @ Hilltop 4:30pm
