Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 7th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 6, 2021

BOYS GOLF

Archbold/Montpelier @ Division III Districts 9am (Stone Ridge GC-BG)

Bryan/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Districts 10am (Catawba Island Club-Port Clinton)

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals 9am (Ottawa Hills)

VOLLEYBALL

Edon @ Pettisville 4:30pm

Fayette @ North Central 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Stryker @ Holgate 5:30pm

Fairview @ Archbold 5:30pm

Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills 5:30pm

Swanton @ Edgerton 5:30pm

Wauseon @ Tinora 5:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Swanton @ Ottawa Hills 5pm

Miller City @ Delta 5pm

Bryan @ Maumee 7pm

BOYS SOCCER

Toledo St. John’s @ Pettisville 5pm

Delta @ Wauseon 5pm

Swanton @ Bryan 7pm

Archbold @ Evergreen 7:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Edon/North Central @ Hilltop 4:30pm

 

