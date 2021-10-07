Anthony “Tony” Roberts (1949-2021)

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Roberts, 72, of Wauseon, OH, passed away, Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Ann Arbor VA Medical Center.

Anthony was born on May 21, 1949, in Ohio City, OH, a son of the late Ernest Roberts, Jr. and Marie Dunn Roberts. He married Debra Kreps on November 4, 1976, and she preceded him in death on February 22, 2009. He was also preceded in death by three siblings.

Tony is survived by four children, Jeanette Roberts of Coldwater, MI, Bradley Roberts of Wauseon, Brian Roberts of Jonesville, MI, and Carrie McDaniel of Sylvania, OH, nine grandchildren, Raven Roberts, Starr Miller, Christian Roberts, Trey Miller, Morgan Roberts, Alexis Roberts, Sehêra Roberts, Dominic McDaniel, and Cooper Roberts, two great grandchildren, Lela Roberts and Serenity Silveous, and three siblings, Gary Roberts of Huntsville, OH, Ken (Krista) Roberts of Montana, and Elaine Slusser of Bellefontaine, OH.

Tony was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army. He was a mechanic, and jack of all trades. Tony enjoyed collecting cars, riding his motorcycle, and working with his hands. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

Pastor Bryan Meadows will begin funeral services at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 8, 2021, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation from 11-1. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to American Diabetes Foundation.

Services are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.