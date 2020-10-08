Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center Reports COVID-19 Outbreak

On September 30, Village of Swanton officials were informed that at least 50 people, who live or work at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center, tested positive for COVID-19. Village Officials were further informed on October 5 of an increase in positive cases.

Village Officials have been in contact with the Governor’s Office as well as the Ohio Department of Health and Fulton County Health Department. Area agencies are monitoring the situation.

If there are any questions please contact the Fulton County Health Department. We encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash hands, and practice social distancing.

–PRESS RELEASE