Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 17th, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

Fairview @ Swanton 4:30pm

Fayette @ Antwerp 5:30pm

Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm

North Central @ Edon 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Edgerton @ Evergreen 5:30pm

Holgate @ Wauseon 5:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Edon @ Montpelier 4pm

North Central @ Hilltop 4pm

Stryker @ Pettisville 4pm

Evergreen @ Bryan 4pm

Delta/Liberty Center @ Swanton 4pm

Archbold/Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Antwerp @ Montpelier 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Otsego 4:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Pettisville/Stryker @ Hilltop 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Sylvania Southview @ Archbold 4:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Swanton 5pm

Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm

Liberty Center @ Evergreen 7pm

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan @ Continental 5pm

Toledo Central Catholic @ Wauseon 5pm

 

 

