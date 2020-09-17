Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 17th, 2020

VOLLEYBALL
Fairview @ Swanton 4:30pm
Fayette @ Antwerp 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm
North Central @ Edon 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Evergreen 5:30pm
Holgate @ Wauseon 5:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Edon @ Montpelier 4pm
North Central @ Hilltop 4pm
Stryker @ Pettisville 4pm
Evergreen @ Bryan 4pm
Delta/Liberty Center @ Swanton 4pm
Archbold/Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Antwerp @ Montpelier 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Otsego 4:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Pettisville/Stryker @ Hilltop 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Sylvania Southview @ Archbold 4:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Swanton 5pm
Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 7pm
BOYS SOCCER
Bryan @ Continental 5pm
Toledo Central Catholic @ Wauseon 5pm
