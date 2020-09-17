Sandra Oxender (1945-2020)

Sandra Oxender, 75 years, of West Unity, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo. Sandra was born August 27, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Gordon and Dorothy (D’Lamater) Gorringe.

She was a 1963 graduate of West Unity High School and continued her education in Fort Wayne at a Beauty School. She married Donald L. Oxender on December 12, 1964, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 1999. Sandra was a devoted wife and mother, caring for the needs of her family.

She also worked as a Caterer, Seamstress, School Bus Driver and cheerleading advisor for the West Unity Schools, and she cared for little children after school. She was a longtime 4-H Advisor. She was a member of the Alvordton United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women, until it closed.

She then transferred her membership to the West Unity United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Homemakers Extension Club, West Unity Omnibus Club, the Ohio State University Extension Support Committee and sang with the Sweet Adelines.

Sandra enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and caring for her flower beds, birdwatching and cooking. She loved the time she could invest in her family and follow their events, being their biggest supporter.

Surviving are her four daughters, Lisa (Henry) Barlage of Chillicothe, Ohio, Gayle (Kent) Collins of West Unity, Justin Bauer of Mount Vernon, Ohio and Lorraine (Greg) McNeal-Gable of Fayette; 16 grandchildren, Rachel Barlage, Lane Dye, Megan Dye, Courtney Collins, Morgan Collins, Taylor (Shayne) Pitts, Kohl Collins, Kali Collins, Zoi Bauer, Tori Bauer, Dalton Bauer, Wyatt Bauer-Todd, Adley McNeal, Brody McNeal, Ziphorah Gable and Holden Gable; one great-granddaughter, Madelyn Pitts; mother-in-law, Marillyn Oxender of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; one son, David Oxender;

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the Fayette United Methodist Church, 305 East Main Street, Fayette, followed by a Memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Jeff Bandy officiating. Inurnment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Social distancing will be observed and wearing a facial mask or covering will be required for those who attend.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Ohio State University, Memo line: 4-H Camp Palmer Fund 605615. The contributions may be sent to 26450 County Road Mn, Fayette, Ohio 43521.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com