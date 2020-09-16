Ralph Griesinger (1963-2020)

Ralph B. Griesinger, age 57, of Delta, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. Ralph was born in Toledo on April 27, 1963 to the late Thomas J. & Winifred A. (Atkinson) Griesinger. He married the love of his life, Katie Tuck on July 2, 2004.

Ralph worked in the service department for the Village of Ottawa Hills for over 30 years, retiring in 2014. He also worked for the State of Ohio for over 20 years, as a Motorcycle Safety Instructor.

He enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and riding with all his friends and family. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing and often spoke of his grandchildren as being the light of his life.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Katie; son, Joe (Lindsey); daughter, Heather; brothers, Thomas, Albert, Dan, Thom A., sisters, Debbie, Bonnie, Brenda, Donna, Ann, Aunt Virginia(who was like a second mother to Ralph), grandchildren, Jared, Tyler, Skyler, Bryan, Caleb, Madie, Kenzie and great grandson, Tyler, Jr., many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020, where those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six foot distancing. Funeral services for Ralph will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 beginning at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Tom Bates, officiating. Burial will be private for the family.