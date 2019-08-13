Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

BOYS GOLF
Pettisville @ St. John’s Invitational 8:30am
Edgerton/Hilltop @ Holgate 10am
Evergreen @ Otsego 1:30pm
Maumee @ Swanton 4pm
Montpelier/North Central @ Fairview 4pm
Hicksville @ Archbold 4:30pm
Fayette/Maumee Valley Country Day @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Bryan/Ottoville @ Tinora 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Evergreen @ Rossford 10am
GIRLS TENNIS
Bowling Green @ Archbold 4:30pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm
