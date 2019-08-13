Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville @ St. John’s Invitational 8:30am

Edgerton/Hilltop @ Holgate 10am

Evergreen @ Otsego 1:30pm

Maumee @ Swanton 4pm

Montpelier/North Central @ Fairview 4pm

Hicksville @ Archbold 4:30pm

Fayette/Maumee Valley Country Day @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Bryan/Ottoville @ Tinora 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Evergreen @ Rossford 10am

GIRLS TENNIS

Bowling Green @ Archbold 4:30pm

Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm

