Robert Lehman (1941-2019)

Robert V. Lehman, age 78, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away early on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in his home after an extended illness. A 1961 graduate of Edgerton High School, Mr. Lehman was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam from 1967-1968.

He was employed by The Aro Corporation and later at Nucor Fasteners as maintenance supervisor, retiring with fourteen years of service. His memberships included St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Knights of Columbus Council #1494, American Legion, John D. Smith Post #10, and the NRA. He was also a member of the Williams County Conservation League and was an avid trap shooter.

Robert V. Lehman was born on August 4, 1941, in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Vincent O. and Elizabeth M. (Free) Lehman. He married Irene M. Muehlfeld on May 5, 1962, in Blakeslee, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Bradley (Linda) Lehman, of Onsted, Michigan, and his children, Devin, Malena and Julia; a daughter, Jennifer Lehman, of Edgerton, and her children, Andrew and Cheyenne; one sister, Pat (Bill) Suffel, of Edgerton; and one brother, Tom (Toni) Lehman, of New Haven, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, followed by recitation of the rosary at 8:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Fr. Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton, with grave side military rites conducted by John D. Smith Post #10 and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Conservation Club or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

