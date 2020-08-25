Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 25th, 2020

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Bryan 5pm

Liberty Center @ Swanton 5pm

Delta @Evergreen 5pm

Pettisville @ Cardinal Stritch 5pm

Otsego @ Wauseon 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Bryan @ Lima Shawnee 5pm

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville @ Fayette 4pm

Montpelier @ North Central 4pm

Defiance @ Archbold 4:30pm

Hilltop @ Stryker 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Antwerp/Patrick Henry @ Archbold 4:30pm

Wauseon/Bellevue @ Gibsonburg 4:45pm

Edgerton @ Defiance 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Bryan @ Tinora 4:30pm

Delta @ Emmanuel Christian 5:30pm

Fairview @ Wauseon 5:30pm

Northwood @ Evergreen 5:30pm

Swanton @ Hicksville 5:30pm

North Central @ Stryker 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Fayette @ Montpelier 5:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Wauseon @ Hilltop 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Van Wert @ Bryan 4:30pm

 

 

