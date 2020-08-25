BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Bryan 5pm
Liberty Center @ Swanton 5pm
Delta @Evergreen 5pm
Pettisville @ Cardinal Stritch 5pm
Otsego @ Wauseon 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan @ Lima Shawnee 5pm
BOYS GOLF
Pettisville @ Fayette 4pm
Montpelier @ North Central 4pm
Defiance @ Archbold 4:30pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Antwerp/Patrick Henry @ Archbold 4:30pm
Wauseon/Bellevue @ Gibsonburg 4:45pm
Edgerton @ Defiance 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Bryan @ Tinora 4:30pm
Delta @ Emmanuel Christian 5:30pm
Fairview @ Wauseon 5:30pm
Northwood @ Evergreen 5:30pm
Swanton @ Hicksville 5:30pm
North Central @ Stryker 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Fayette @ Montpelier 5:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Wauseon @ Hilltop 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Van Wert @ Bryan 4:30pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 25th, 2020"