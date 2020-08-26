Alexander “AJ” Day (1995-2020)

Alexander “AJ” James Day, born September 12, 1995 , left is place here on earth August 18, 2020 in Deland, Florida. A.J was formerly from West Unity, Ohio.

AJ is survived by his mother Lynn Whitely, his father Greg Wells of Kentucky, his brother and his best friend and confidant Joshua (Alicia) Day, and his 2 nephews who AJ loved dearly Trenton and Greyson, his grandparents Bernice and Danny Zehr, Aunt Christy Dalquist and 3 cousins.

AJ was a man of many talents, he loved woodworking building his mom several things she is left to cherish, he loved music he loved to write and rap his own songs.

AJ loved sports especially college football, his favorite team was University of Texas Longhorns. AJ had his own charisma, often times his quick wit left many people laughing, AJ had the greatest sense of humor and he was known for his quick comebacks.

There is a lot that can be said for AJ, but AJ said it best him self with his favorite Latin quote “Vini, Vidi, Vici” I came, I saw, I conquered. AJ is preceded in death by an Uncle Daniel Whitely.

A memorial Service is planned on August 29, 2020 11am at Living Hope Free Methodist Church Pastor Dave Mathis officiating. Flowers may be sent to this church, donations to the family may also be sent to the church.