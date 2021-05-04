Sports Schedule For Tuesday, May 4th, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Montpelier @ North Central 5pm
Pettisville @ Hilltop 5pm
Stryker @ Fayette 5pm
Edgerton @ Hicksville 5pm
Otsego @ Archbold 5pm
Fairview @ Evergreen 5pm
Antwerp @ Delta 5pm
Wauseon @ Napoleon 5pm
Bryan @ Wayne Trace 5pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
Montpelier @ North Central 5pm
Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm
Stryker @ Fayette 5pm
Antwerp @ Edon 5pm
Fairview @ Bryan 5pm
Swanton @ Otsego 5pm
Tinora @ Archbold 5pm
Toledo Start @ Delta 5pm
Wauseon @ Holgate 5pm
Lakewood Park Christian @ Edgerton 5pm
VARSITY TRACK
Bryan/Evergreen @ Archbold 4:30pm
Liberty Center @ Swanton 4:30pm
Delta/Wauseon @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
Hilltop/North Central/Pettisville @ Stryker 4:30pm
Edon/Montpelier @ Fayette 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Antwerp w/ Continental & Fort Jennings 4:30pm
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm
