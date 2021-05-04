Sports Schedule For Tuesday, May 4th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 4, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Montpelier @ North Central 5pm

Pettisville @ Hilltop 5pm

Stryker @ Fayette 5pm

Edgerton @ Hicksville 5pm

Otsego @ Archbold 5pm

Fairview @ Evergreen 5pm

Antwerp @ Delta 5pm

Wauseon @ Napoleon 5pm

Bryan @ Wayne Trace 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

Montpelier @ North Central 5pm

Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm

Stryker @ Fayette 5pm

Antwerp @ Edon 5pm

Fairview @ Bryan 5pm

Swanton @ Otsego 5pm

Tinora @ Archbold 5pm

Toledo Start @ Delta 5pm

Wauseon @ Holgate 5pm

Lakewood Park Christian @ Edgerton 5pm

VARSITY TRACK

Bryan/Evergreen @ Archbold 4:30pm

Liberty Center @ Swanton 4:30pm

Delta/Wauseon @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm

Hilltop/North Central/Pettisville @ Stryker 4:30pm

Edon/Montpelier @ Fayette 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Antwerp w/ Continental & Fort Jennings 4:30pm

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm

 

