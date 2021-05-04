Pauline Brillhart (1926-2021)

Pauline Marie Brillhart, 94, of Archbold, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold, with her family by her side. Pauline was born May 15, 1926 in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Henrietta (Schug) Stratton.

She was a 1944 graduate of Ney High School. Pauline married Robert I. McFarland on July 2, 1949 in Gary, Indiana and he preceded her in death on July 15, 1988. She then married Gale Brillhart on September 29, 1990 in West Unity, Ohio and he preceded her in death in July of 2002.

Pauline worked as an afternoon supervisor for 15 years at Lester’s Diner, Bryan. She previously worked at Bud’s Hamburger Shop, Miller’s Restaurant, and as a dental assistant for Dr. Dean Boucher.

She was a member of the West Unity Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and was a member of the Women’s Association. Pauline had a passion for helping others and was always eager to volunteer. She was an auxiliary volunteer for the CHWC-Montpelier Hospital for 22 years and was one of the first hospice workers, working for 13 years.

Pauline was a registered clown that went by the name, Lollipop. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and hosted exchange students from Brazil and Finland. In her free time, Pauline enjoyed camping, collecting angels and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her three daughters, Cheryl (Robert) Boldman of West Unity, Ohio, Janna (Steven) Hay of West Unity, Ohio and Jodene “Jodie” (Andy) Clifford of Vincennes, Indiana; two stepchildren, David Brillhart of Willington, North Carolina, Jon (Marge) Brillhart of Paducuah, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Courtney (Nick) Soltau, Erin (John) Wolff, Leslie (Lukas) Campbell, Nathan (Lauren) Hay, Stephen LaLonde III, Danielle Hackerd, Karrie (Kodie) LaLonde and Kaleb (Ashlee) LaLonde; 13 great-grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by her two husbands; son, Robert “Scott” McFarland; one great-grandson; sister, Kathryn Hancock; brother, Harold Stratton.

Funeral Services for Pauline will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at West Unity Presbyterian Church, 201 East North Street, West Unity, with Dr. Nancy Burkheiser, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church on Wednesday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Those attending services are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Arrangements in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

Memorial Contributions are to be made to the CHWC-Share Foundation or West Unity Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com