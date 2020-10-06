Sports Schedule For Tuesday, October 6th, 2020

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 6, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

Evergreen @ Delta 4:45pm

Swanton @ Archbold 4:45pm

Patrick Henry @ Bryan 4:45pm

Edon @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Fayette @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Stryker 5:30pm

Tinora @ Edgerton 5:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold @ Evergreen 5pm

Delta @ Wauseon 5pm

Swanton @ Bryan 7pm

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Continental 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ Defiance 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Archbold 4:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Evergreen/North Central/Patrick Henry/Stryker @ Bryan 5:45pm

 

 

