Week Of September 23rd

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 11

•105 Pheasant Ln., 911 Hang Up

•507 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail (2)

•1950 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Special Detail

•903 W. Holland St., Suspicious Activity

SEPTEMBER 12

•200-B N. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle-Semi

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•100 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•137 Garden Dr., Burglary

•205 Wilson St., Threats or Harassment

•200-B Wilson St., Parking Violations

•22611 SR 2, Assist Fire or Rescue

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Detail

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•1104 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•103 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 13

•300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•24725 CR G, Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Lugbill Rd., Injury Crash

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Animal Call

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•720 Siegel Dr., Welfare Check

SEPTEMBER 14

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Detail-4 Way Stop

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic-Speed ENF

•3649 CR 24, Unlock Vehicle

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•E. Holland St. @ Meadow Rd., Parking Violations

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weores Dr., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Defiance St @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•900-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•500 S. Lincoln St., Unlock Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 15

•104 Garden Dr., HBD

•400-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Detail

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Lost Debit Card

•856 Brush Creek Dr., Unlock Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 16

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•700-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•400-B W. Lutz Rd., Parking Violations

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•Lafayette St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•602 S. Pleasant St., Open Door

•207 E. Mechanic St., Juveniles

SEPTEMBER 17

•2020 S. Defiance St. Unit A, 911 Hang Up

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•22611 SR 2, Animal Call

•108 Ditto St., Unlock Vehicle

• Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•103 N. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•207 E. Mechanic St., Domestic Trouble

•506 Stryker St., Vandalism

•500 Sauder St., Community Service

SEPTEMBER 18

•901 Stryker St., Parking Violations

BRYAN POLICE

SEPTEMBER 11

•200 N Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning; disobey traffic control device.

•823 W High St. Junk vehicle. Report taken.

•538 W High St. Junk vehicle. Report taken.

•422 E High St. Family trouble. Report taken.

•716 E Mulberry St. Trash complaint. Report taken.

•Winthrop Terrace Apartments. Junk vehicle. Report taken.

•124 Gary Dr. Family trouble. Report of verbal altercation. Kyle Daugherty and Gay Hageman were warned for disorderly conduct.

•McDonald’s. Larceny. Report of internal theft; report taken.

•Wal-Mart. Harassment. Report of threatening text messages; report taken.

•323 E South St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension and disobey traffic light.

•409 E Trevitt St. Larceny. Report of missing medication; no report taken.

•Pizza Hut. Non-injury accident. Citation issued; assured clear distance ahead.

•Plaza Motel. Assist other department. Assist to Job & Family Services.

•Wal-Mart. Warrant. Person was handed over the Stryker Police Department for pending charges.

•Noble Dr / Center St. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•CHWC. Warrant. Report taken.

Bryan Ford / N Main St. Auto violation. Report of reckless driving; unable to locate.

•Wal-Mart. Assist civilian. Report of people in the parking lot with lawn furniture.

SEPTEMBER 12

•511 S Allen St. Harassment. Gave advice.

•Shell Spee-D-Mart. Larceny. Report of theft taken.

•St Route 15 south. Traffic stop. Investigative stop.

•Skate park. Suspicious person. Person were advised of park hours.

•Williams St / Trevitt St. Suspicious person. Report of a person following the complainant; was advised to not have contact with complainant.

•700 E Bryan St block. Assist civilian. Report of male acting strange.

•High St / Buffalo Rd. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•100 E South St block. Assist civilian. Report of a male holding onto a pole that seems like he may be having a problem; unable to locate.

•PNC Bank. Disturb the peace. Report of a male and female fighting in a gray Saturn Ion in the parking lot; unable to locate.

•Blueberry Hill Pancake House. Juvenile complaint. Request officer.

•322 N Lynn St. Disturb the peace. Report of loud music.

•Winthrop Terrace Apartments. Dog complaints. Report of loose dog; unable to locate.

•900 S Main St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•High St / Cherry St. Non-injury accident. Hit/skip; report taken.

•South St / Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Plaza Senior Center. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•Bryan Lanes. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•1012 Buffalo Rd. Assist civilian. Altercation; both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

•Union Trailer Court. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•429 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

SEPTEMBER 13

•700 S Allen St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; one headlight.

•Skate Park. Suspicious person. Report of vehicle and people at the Skate Park; unable to locate.

•300 N Lynn St block. Suspicious person. Arrest made.

•521 Oakwood Ave. Runaway/Missing. Report taken that her son took off.

•Portland St / Parkview Ave. Lockout.

•108 Dorthy Dr. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer; report taken.

•Fresnius Medical Center. Assist civilian. Report of a disabled vehicle there.

•617 S Main St. Property damage. Report of damage to persons vehicle; report taken.

Amtrak station. Assist other department. Request well-being check; unable to locate.

•605 S Main St. Lockout. Complainant is locked out of her residence; civil matter between complainant and landlord.

•800 E Wilson St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Roseland Shelter. Dog complaint. Report of two loose dogs; returned back to owner.

•416 E Butler St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•503 S Allen St. Lockout.

•Union St / Wilson St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; equipment violation registration light.

Alliance Church/Fountain Grove Dr. Suspicious auto.

853 E High St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

9/14/2020

CHWC. Assault. Person at CHWC would like to speak with officers; report taken.

121 Barder Pkwy. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

Winthrop Terrace Apartments. Dog complaints. Loose dog.

1614 Briarcrest Rd. Suspicious person. Report of person in the backyard.

300 W High St. Dog complaint. Person found dog and brought it to the police station; dog warden contacted and has the dog.

CVS. Lockout.

815 Navarre Ave. Harassment. Report of harassment; report taken.

810 S Walnut St. 911 hang-up.

First Federal Bank. Assist civilian. Request to speak to officer with person in the lobby.

121 N Emmet St. Lockout.

Perry St/South St. Suspicious person. Unable to locate.

876 E Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Unknown emergency.

Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Report of a shoplifter; report taken.

1000 Clover Rd block. Suspicious person. Report of a suspicious person; unable to locate.

Meadow Creek Apartments. Assist civilian. Report of soon-to-be ex-wife and her cousin pushed him around and took the key to his car.

•1000 W Fountain Grove Dr. Property damage. Report that a person threw an object at his vehicle.

•204 Holden St. Assist civilian. Report that someone came into his girlfriend’s residence.

SEPTEMBER 15

•Holden St / Allen St. Disturb the peace. Loud music; unable to locate.

•876 E Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer; advice given.

•700 W Bryan St alley. Assist civilian. Report of loud noise in the alley; unable to locate.

•Fountain Grove Rd/Lynn St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•3490 County Road 17. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•South St / Potter Inc. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•427 S Beech St. Lockout.

•Townline Rd/Greystone Dr. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Carpet Wholesalers. Larceny. Report of a stolen auto transport; report taken.

•1019 Meadowbrook Rd. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•Oakwood Ave / Avenue A. Auto violation.

•Recovery Services. Lockout.

•Bryan Mobile Home. Juvenile complaint. Unruly juvenile; report taken.

•Mulberry St / Union St. Lockout.

•High St / Glen Arbor Dr. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no visible registration.

SEPTEMBER 16

•Horton Trl. Suspicious auto.

•100 W High St block. Parking violation. Warning issued; parking violation.

•Trevitt St / Main St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•100 S Main St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•200 S Williams St. Dog complaint. Report of barking dog.

•South St / Peters Addition. Hazardous condition. Report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

•226 S Emmet St. Assist civilian. Request officer in reference with a census worker. Advised that if he comes back and does not want them there, to call officer.

•511 N Union St. Juvenile complaint. Report taken.

•222 N Myers St. Disturb the peace. Report of persons arguing. Bridon Bible was warned for disorderly conduct and has left. Advised to call the police station if a well-being check is needed.

•120 S Emmet St. Lockout.

Edgerton St/gas pumps. Hazardous condition.

•Designs Unlimited. Lockout.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Juvenile complaint. Report of an unruly 14-year old.

•428 S Allen St. Lockout.

•City Lot. Suspicious auto. Report of a truck with Kentucky plates, windows broke out and steering column messed up; marked for 72-hour parking.

•100 N Beech St block. Assist civilian. Semi-driver needs directions.

•Town & Country. Shoplifting. Report of shoplifting; report taken.

•100 S Beech St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension. Plates removed from the vehicle and licensed driver bringing trailer to get the vehicle.

•South St / Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•800 E Maple St block. Harassment. Request to speak with officer.

•Mulberry St / Emmet St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; license plate light.

•403 N Walnut St. Harassment. Report of ex that is harassing him.

•Lawndale Ave / Bellaire Ave. Disturb the peace. Report of fireworks in the area; unable to locate.

•Main St / Holden St. Traffic stop. Investigative stop.

•Bryan Wash & Fill. Traffic stop. Warning issued; white lights to the rear.

•Walnut St / Maple St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; stop bar violation.

SEPTEMBER 17

•Ohio Art Company. Assist civilian. Request officers in the area.

•413 W Mulberry St. Assist other department. Request well-being check; referred to other agency.

•Circle K. Dog complaint. Report of a Husky running loose.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; unlawful dumping of trash.

•First Presbyterian Church/Oxford Dr. Suspicious auto. Report of vehicle in the parking lot that is unknown to them, they are having the parking lot redone and would like the vehicle moved; owners have been contacted and will move vehicle.

•430 S Williams St. Assist other department. Report taken.

•American Mini Storage. Larceny. Report that a storage unit was broken into; no report, complainant wanted it documented; request for extra patrol.

•Main St / Wilson St. Auto violation. Report of a tan Chevy driving erratically; no impairment seen.

•915 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request of well-being check.

•Bish, Butler, Thompson. 911 hang-up.

•1025 Cardinal Dr. Trespass. Report of person in the yard that the complainant does not know; unable to locate and no one answered the door of the residence.

•620 E Mulberry St. Junk vehicles. Report taken.

•520 Center St. Assist civilian. Report to speak with officer in reference to his neighbor.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Unable to locate.

•High St / Lebanon St. Injury accident. Citation issued; right of way when turning left.

•Lincoln Playground. Disturb the peace. Noise complaint.

•223 Carson Dr. 911 hang-up.

•Hitt Park. Suspicious auto. Suspicious vehicle at the park.

•N Main St / viaduct. Auto violation. Report of reckless driver; unable to locate.

STRYKER POLICE

AUGUST 28

•Civil Complaint

AUGUST 29

•Information Report

•Citizen Assist

AUGUST 30

•Obstructing Justice

SEPTEMBER 1

•Theft

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Suspicious Activity

SEPTEMBER 2

•Scam

•Citizen Assist

•Keep The Peace

SEPTEMBER 3

•Theft

SEPTEMBER 5

•Animal Complaint

•Theft

SEPTEMBER 6

•Citizen Assist (2)

•Disorderly Conduct

SEPTEMBER 7

•Assist Other Agency

SEPTEMBER 8

•Domestic Dispute

•Traffic Stop (2)

•Animal Complaint

SEPTEMBER 9

•Open Door (2)

•Traffic Stop (2)

•Property Damage

•Intoxicated Person

SEPTEMBER 10

•Dog @ Running At Large

SEPTEMBER 11

•Burglary

•Citizen Assist

SEPTEMBER 12

•Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 13

•Drug Complaint

SEPTEMBER 14

•DUS

SEPTEMBER 15

•Open Door

•Telephone Harassment

SEPTEMBER 16

•Traffic Violation

•Assist Medic

SEPTEMBER 17

•Domestic Dispute

SWANTON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 1

•W. Airport Hwy., Custody Issue

•Maddie St., Dog Bite

•N. Main St., Reckless Driver

SEPTEMBER 2

•St. Richard Crt., Accidental Alarm

•Miller Ave., Assist Rescue

•Krogers Lot, Unlock Vehicle

•N. Main St., Welfare Check

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy

•Allen Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•N. Main St., Welfare Check

SEPTEMBER 3

•Chestnut St., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Mettabrook Dr., Electric Line Down

•Airport @ Hallett, Road Rage

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•E. Airport Hwy., Possible Accident

SEPTEMBER 4

•Co. Rd. D, Assist Deputy

•Dodge St., Domestic Dispute

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue

•Valleywood Dr., Welfare Check

•Paigelynn St., Drug Possession

SEPTEMBER 5

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•S. Main St., Harassment

•Woodside Dr., Peace Keep

SEPTEMBER 6

•Maddie St., Peace Keep

•St. Richard Crt., Accidental Alarm

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue

•Dodge St., Accidental Alarm

•Veronica St., Disorderly Conduct

SEPTEMBER 7

•Lilac Ln., Breaking & Entering

•W. Garfield, Intoxicated Person

•W. Airport Hwy., Domestic Dispute

•Airport @ SH 64, Reckless Driver

•Lincoln St., Reckless Driver

•Maddie St., Suspicious Act

SEPTEMBER 8

•Maddie St., Unruly Juveniles

•S. Main St., Suspicious Vehicle

•Airport @ Munson, Disabled Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

SEPTEMBER 9

•Buckthorn Dr., Open Door

•E. Airport Hwy., Civil Dispute

•Church St., Parking Issue

•Lincoln St., Assist Citizen

SEPTEMBER 10

•Buckthorn Dr., Open Door

•Crabtree Crt., Open Door

•Alpine Dr., Welfare Check

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

SEPTEMBER 11

•High School, Unruly Juvenile

•Co. Rd. 2 @ Airport, Disabled Vehicle

•Hickory St., Unlock Vehicle

•Franklin St., Parking Issue

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang-Up

•Paigelynn St., Neighbor Dispute

•Birch St., Go-Kart in Roadway

•Airport @ Munson, Reckless Driving

•Airport @ Scott Rd., Reckless Driving

SEPTEMBER 12

•Hallett Overpass, Found Property

•E. St. Clair, Civil Dispute

•Black Canyon Dr., Neighbor Dispute

•Lilac Ln., 911 Hang Up

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 13

•Harrison St., Loud Noises

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Main St., Train Blocking Road

•Larch Lane, Parking Issue

•St. Richard Crt., 911 Hang Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

SEPTEMBER 14

•Main St., Train Blocking Road

•Church St., Welfare Check

SEPTEMBER 15

•Airport @ S. Main, Suspicious Vehicle

•Paigelynn St., Civil Dispute

•Airport @ SH64 South, Injury Accident

•Turtle Creek Dr., 911 Hang Up

•St. Richard Crt., Assist Holland PD

•Paigelynn St., Dirt Bike Issue

•Memorial Park, Theft From Vehicle

•Kierra Ln., Domestic Violence

•Dodge St., Noise Complaint

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 9

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•E. Linfoot St. @ N. Shoop Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•925 E. Leggett St., Larceny

•241 N. Franklin St., Neighborhood Trouble

•348 Barbara Dr., Missing Person

•229 W. Linfoot St., Assault

•211 S. Fulton St., Larceny

•517 Third St., Trespassing / Unwanted

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 700, Trespassing

•222 W. Chestnut St., Run Away or Unruly

•425 Robert Dr., Welfare Check

•270 E. Linfoot St., Suspicious Activity

SEPTEMBER 10

•W. Elm St. @ N. Brunell St., Animal Call

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Open Door

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1100, Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•715 N. Fulton St., Loud Noise

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•132 E. Chestnut St., Larceny

•100-B S. Brunell St., Suspicious Vehicle

•634 Meadow Ln., Larceny

SEPTEMBER 11

•415 Cole St. Unit 42, Investigate Complaint

•415 Cole St. Unit 42, Mental

•129 N. Fulton St., Vandalism

•501 W. Chestnut Ct., Animal Call

•625 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•500-B W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Narcotics

•E. Willow St. @ Wood St., Car Alarm

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•528 Ottokee St., Suspicious Activity

•230 Clinton St., Mental

•W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•248 N. Fulton St., Stolen Car

SEPTEMBER 12

•535 Cherry St., Suspicious Activity

•428 Mattera Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•135 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•415 Cole St. Unit 21, Investigate Complaint

•423 Cedar St., Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1489 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•230 Clinton St., Telephone Harassment

SEPTEMBER 13

•W. Elm St. @ Clinton St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•Brunell St. @ Norfolk & Southern, Suspicious Vehicle

•230 Clinton St., Juveniles

•230 Clinton, Hit-Skip

•588 Douglas Dr., Animal Call

•221 E. Willow St., Unit 8

•244 Depot St., Fight

SEPTEMBER 14

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 140, Suspicious Activity

•550 Linfoot St., Larceny

•229 Commercial St., Open Door

•1151 N. Ottokee St., Fire

•720 N. Shoop Ave., Bad Check-Forgery

•437 Marshall St., Telephone Harassment

•1100 Barney Oldfield Dr., Domestic Violence

•E. Leggett St., Littering

•225 Wabash St., Narcotics

•E. Chestnut St., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 15

•238 Maple St., Animal Call

•437 Marshall St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•Orth Rd. @ S. Shoop Ave., Property Damage

•N. Shoop Ave. @ E. Elm St., Welfare Check

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•437 Marshall St., Domestic Violence

•Third @ Walnut St., Animal Call

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 8

•Animal Problem

•Speed / Warning

SEPTEMBER 9

•Ordinance Violation

SEPTEMBER 10

•Found Property

•Breaking and Entering

•Suspicious Person

•Stop Sign / Warning

SEPTEMBER 11

•Animal Abuse

•Equipment / Warning

SEPTEMBER 12

•Well-Being Check

•Lock Out (2)

•Theft

•Agency Assist

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Deyo, Natasha J (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations 2 years, must file taxes in 30 days and set up payment agreement.

•Fee, Nicholas S (Montpelier, OH) Drug instrument. Fine: $200. Costs: $139. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $40. Shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Grapengeter, Chance M (Montpelier, OH) Storage of trash. Fine: $150 with $75 suspended. Costs: $85.

•Harman, J Tucker (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations 2 years.

•Holdridge, Taylor B (Bryan, OH) Inducing panic. Fine: $300. Costs: $290. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. 100 hours community service, shall follow and complete all recommendations of Probation department.

•Keesbury, Keith A (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations 2 years.

•Keesbury, Keith A (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations 2 years.

•Mead, Michael D Jr (Edon, OH) Assault. Fine: $300. Costs: $592.53. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No contact with victims, Thinking for a Change program, shall report to Bryan Municipal Probation on 9/16/2020 and follow any and all recommendations of probation dept.

•Mead, Michael D Jr (Edon, OH) Phone harassment. Fine: $250. Costs: $122. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No contact with victims, Thinking for a Change program.

•Nelson, Rebekah E (Wauseon, OH) Falsification. Fine: $300. Costs: $90. Costs: 180 days with 175 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Robbins, Jordan D (Montpelier, OH) Criminal damages. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 2 years, not to have contact with the victim. Criminal Trespass. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Shields, James A (Montpelier, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations 2 years.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Bates, Toni L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Bonar, Barbara J (Ney, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Brooks, Deborah L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Brown, Christopher S (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Burton, Jared L (Bryan, OH) Leave scene. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 11/7/2020, shall have no future violations within the next 2 years. Reckless operation off street. Fine: $100. Costs: $40.

•Carpenter, Lindsey N (Montpelier, OH) Insufficient muffler. Fine: $71. Costs; $79.

•Chaffins, Marcina L (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Conrad, Kainon T (Alvordton, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs; $79.

•Culler, Jessica (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Dailey, Betty J (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs; $79.

•Doty, Justin P (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs; $79.

•Funnell, Tad R (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Greek, Shawn A (Montpelier, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Johnson, Kathleen R (Bryan, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $150. Costs; $79. Marked lanes. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Juarez, Benjamin A (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Keasler, Graceemae S (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Larry, Cheryl A (Hicksville, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs; $79.

•Leininger, Raymond R (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Lewis, Nancy I (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Merz, Taylor L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Maddox, Willard W (Defiance, OH) Violation of restriction. Fine: $300. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 85 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 9/10/2020.

•Moor, Eion P (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs; $79.

•Northrup, Andrew D (Edon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Osmun, Jody C (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Rittenhouse, Donald R (Defiance, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Rutter, Craig (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Saam, David J (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Shape, Devin C (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Shull, Roger A (Edgerton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Siders, Heather R (Ney, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Turner, Barbara J (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Tyler, Kyle Z (Montpelier, OH) Operator’s license suspended. Fine: $300. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 8/28/2020. Shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Veres, Tiffany S (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs; $79.

•Yagel, Roger L (West Unity, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs; $79.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs Bates, Cheryl L (West Unity, OH) Judgment amount: $797.42.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Hall-Berkey, Jessica L (Kunkle, OH) Judgment amount: $400.75.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Aeschliman, Lori (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Brinegar, Caleb D (Fayette, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $56.

•Caudill, Kennedy L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Cruz, Lizbeth (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Gallop, Rachel (Lyons, OH) Right side of the road. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Gomez, Cecilia M (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Gonzalez, Lorena (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Hill, Kari J (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Incorvaia, Sophia L (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Metz, Amber L (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Rodriguez, Edith (Montpelier, OH) No valid operator’s license. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Saucedo, Rafael C (Wauseon, OH) Passing school bus. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Ortiz, Jose L (Wauseon, OH) No valid license. Fine: $150. Costs: $93. Vehicle to be released to a licensed driver upon all fees being paid. Expired plate. Fine: $37. Costs: $69.

•Sanchez, Graydon S (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Saxer, James R (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $56.

•Schmidt, Jessica E (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Steagall, David G (Swanton, OH) Gross overload. Fine: $324. Costs: $85.

•Strup, Christopher S Jr (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Thompson, Lisa J (Archbold, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Ducat Weber, Kathryn (Delta, OH) Confine dog. Fine: $5. Costs: $75. No violation of law until 9/1/2021

•Love, Joshua A (Napoleon, OH) Fail to register. Fine: $25. Costs: $83. Required tags. Fine: $25. Costs: $59.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs Niner, Jacob R (Swanton, OH) Judgment amount: $2,649.57.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Winchester, Toni (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $9,764.41.

•Hagerman Family Physicians vs Goldsmith, Monty B (Fayette, OH) Judgment amount: $170.00.

•Zeigler, Joy (Wauseon, OH) vs Rohda, Brittani (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $6,000.00.