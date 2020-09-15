Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 15th, 2020

BOYS GOLF

Edon @ Hilltop 4pm

Fayette @ Stryker 4pm

Pettisville @ North Central 4pm

Toledo Central Catholic @ Swanton 4pm

Emmanuel Christian @ Delta 4:15pm

Montpelier @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Antwerp w/Fairview 4:30pm

Archbold @ Holgate 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Montpelier/Wauseon @ Defiance 4:30pm

Bryan/Edgerton @ Archbold 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Archbold @ Delta 4:45pm

Bryan @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Evergreen @ Liberty Center 4:45pm

Swanton @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm

Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Holgate @ Edgerton 5:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Edgerton @ Antwerp w/Woodlan, IN & Paulding 4:30pm

NWOAL Jamboree @ Delta 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm

Swanton @ Delta 5pm

Evergreen @ Liberty Center 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER 

Rossford @ Evergreen 5pm

Bryan @ St. Mary’s 7pm

 

 

 

