Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 15th, 2020

BOYS GOLF
Edon @ Hilltop 4pm
Fayette @ Stryker 4pm
Pettisville @ North Central 4pm
Toledo Central Catholic @ Swanton 4pm
Emmanuel Christian @ Delta 4:15pm
Montpelier @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Antwerp w/Fairview 4:30pm
Archbold @ Holgate 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Montpelier/Wauseon @ Defiance 4:30pm
Bryan/Edgerton @ Archbold 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Delta 4:45pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Evergreen @ Liberty Center 4:45pm
Swanton @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm
Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Holgate @ Edgerton 5:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edgerton @ Antwerp w/Woodlan, IN & Paulding 4:30pm
NWOAL Jamboree @ Delta 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm
Swanton @ Delta 5pm
Evergreen @ Liberty Center 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Rossford @ Evergreen 5pm
Bryan @ St. Mary’s 7pm
