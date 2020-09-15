Larry Custer (1948-2020)

Larry Allen Custer, 71, of Montpelier, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born on December 6, 1948 in Montpelier to Dolan Wayne and Lavera Marie (Koby) Custer.

Larry graduated from Montpelier High School and went on to attend college in Chicago. He served his country in the United States Army.

Larry worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation for over 20 years. He enjoyed watching races at Oakshade Raceway and attended Grace Community Church in Bryan.

Larry is survived by his four children, Meriah (Alex) Custer of Santa Ana, CA, Nathan (Andrea) Custer of New Braunfels, TX, Jesse Custer of Montpelier and Elijah (Emily) Custer of Bryan; one grandson, Jackson; friend, Ruth Owens; and beloved dog, Diesel. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Larry will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Military honors will be presented by the Montpelier Veterans. Memorial contributions can be given to Grace Community Church.

