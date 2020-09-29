GIRLS GOLF
Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Evergreen/Hilltop/Montpelier/Stryker/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals (Ironwood GC-Wauseon) 9am
Edgerton @ Division II Sectionals (Moose Landing CC-Kalida) 9am
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty Center @ Archbold 4:45pm
Bryan @ Evergreen 4:45pm
Patrick Henry @ Delta 4:45pm
Wauseon @ Swanton 4:45pm
Edon @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Fayette @ Stryker 5:30pm
North Central @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Hicksville 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Northwood @ Pettisville 5pm
Archbold @ Liberty Center 5pm
Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm
Bryan @ Evergreen 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Continental @ Archbold 5pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Hicksville/Holgate/Antwerp @ Edgerton 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ayersville @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Archbold @ Toledo Christian 4:30pm
Bryan @ Elida 5pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 29th, 2020"