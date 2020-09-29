Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 29th, 2020

September 29, 2020

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Evergreen/Hilltop/Montpelier/Stryker/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals (Ironwood GC-Wauseon) 9am

Edgerton @ Division II Sectionals (Moose Landing CC-Kalida) 9am

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Center @ Archbold 4:45pm

Bryan @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Patrick Henry @ Delta 4:45pm

Wauseon @ Swanton 4:45pm

Edon @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Fayette @ Stryker 5:30pm

North Central @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Edgerton @ Hicksville 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Northwood @ Pettisville 5pm

Archbold @ Liberty Center 5pm

Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm

Bryan @ Evergreen 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Continental @ Archbold 5pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Hicksville/Holgate/Antwerp @ Edgerton 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Ayersville @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Archbold @ Toledo Christian 4:30pm

Bryan @ Elida 5pm

 

 

